Pulwama Terror Attack Conspirator & JeM Chief's Kin Killed in J&K Encounter

Top Pakistani terrorist commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad Lamboo was killed on 31 July.
(Photo: IANS)
A top Pakistani terrorist commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and a relative of JeM chief Masood Azhar was one of the terrorists killed in an early morning encounter between militants and security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday, 31 July.
"Top most Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM, Lamboo, killed in today's encounter. Identification of second terrorist being ascertained (sic)," police tweeted.
"He was involved in conspiracy and planning of Lethpora Pulwama attack and figured in charge sheet produced by NIA," police said.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy fire that triggered the encounter.
IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated the army and the police for the successful anti-terror operation.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined