Pulwama Terror Attack Conspirator & JeM Chief's Kin Killed in J&K Encounter

A top Pakistani terrorist commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and a relative of JeM chief Masood Azhar was one of the terrorists killed in an early morning encounter between militants and security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday, 31 July.



"Top most Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM, Lamboo, killed in today's encounter. Identification of second terrorist being ascertained (sic)," police tweeted.