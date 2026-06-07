At Least 12 Injured in Ohio Festival Shooting; Manhunt Underway for Suspects

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12 people were injured in a shooting near the Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio, on 6 June. Two of the victims are in critical condition.
The incident occurred in the late afternoon, prompting a large emergency response and an ongoing search for suspects. The annual festival, which attracts hundreds of attendees, was disrupted as gunfire broke out, causing panic and sending crowds fleeing for safety.
According to Deutsche Welle, police stated that at least two individuals appeared to be firing weapons, possibly at each other, near the festival grounds. The Toledo Police Department responded to reports of gunfire at 5:37 pm local time and discovered multiple victims upon arrival.
Emergency responders provided immediate medical assistance, and several victims were transported to nearby hospitals.
As reported by eyewitness accounts, the shooting caused chaos as festival-goers scrambled for cover. One attendee described hearing gunshots and seeing a firearm discarded nearby. Police officers who were already present for the event responded quickly to the scene. The Old West End Festival is known as the kickoff to Toledo’s summer festival season, featuring live music, food vendors, and home tours.
Initial police statements confirmed that the investigation is focused on the area around Delaware Avenue and Robinwood Avenue. Authorities have asked residents and visitors to avoid the vicinity while the search for the suspect or suspects continues. The festival’s website indicates that music and food stands were located at the intersection where the shooting occurred.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, police have not released further details about the identities of the victims or suspects. The department is working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting. Many of the injured were taken to local hospitals, but the exact nature of their injuries has not been disclosed.
"Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple shooting victims," the Toledo Police Department stated, adding that "many victims were taken to nearby medical facilities."
Video footage shared online captured the panic as shots rang out, with people running and emergency vehicles arriving at the scene. Social media posts also showed a significant police presence in the area, as officers secured the perimeter and began their investigation.
Coverage revealed that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine expressed concern over the violence, stating that summer festivals should be safe spaces for families. The Old West End Festival, a two-day event in Toledo’s historic district, was attended by several hundred people at the time of the incident.
Analysis showed that the Gun Violence Archive has recorded over 170 mass shootings in the United States so far in 2026. The Toledo incident adds to a growing list of such events, highlighting ongoing concerns about public safety at large gatherings.
"Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence," Governor Mike DeWine said in a statement.
The investigation remains active as police continue to search for those responsible. Updates are expected as authorities gather more information and review evidence from the scene as details emerge.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.