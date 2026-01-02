Cigarettes, Tobacco Products To Become Costlier From 1 February

As highlighted by The Indian Express, the price of cigarettes is expected to rise by 15 percent to 40 percent from February 2026, with industry estimates suggesting an increase in additional levies of 20-30 percent. The new structure comprises a 40 percent GST, the revised central excise duty, and the existing National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD). The government has justified the hike by noting that the affordability of cigarettes has not decreased in the past decade, and the new rates align with global public health recommendations.