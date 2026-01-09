TMC MPs Detained After Protest Against ED Raids Outside Amit Shah’s Office

On 9 January 2026, Trinamool Congress MPs, including Mahua Moitra and Derek O'Brien, were detained by Delhi Police while protesting outside the office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The demonstration was organised in response to Enforcement Directorate raids on the I-PAC office in Kolkata, which is associated with the TMC’s election strategy. The protestors were removed from the site and taken to Parliament Street Police Station. The incident occurred amid heightened political tensions ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.