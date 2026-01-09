TMC And I-PAC Move Calcutta High Court, File Counter-Petitions After ED Raids

advertisement
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and political consultancy firm I-PAC filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court on 9 January 2026, challenging the legality of Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches at multiple locations linked to I-PAC in Kolkata and Bidhannagar. The ED had conducted these searches as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering connected to a coal smuggling case. The matter is scheduled for hearing before the Calcutta High Court.
According to Scroll, the ED’s searches included I-PAC’s Salt Lake office, the residence of I-PAC head Pratik Jain, and the office of a trader in Kolkata’s Posta area. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at Jain’s residence during the search, stayed for approximately 20 to 25 minutes, and left with a green file, alleging that the ED was seizing party documents ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the ED stated that its searches were linked to an illegal coal mining racket and associated hawala transactions, with I-PAC identified as a recipient of funds. The agency accused Mamata Banerjee of interfering in the investigation by entering Jain’s residence and removing documents and a laptop, which she claimed contained sensitive party data and the candidate list for the 2026 Assembly elections.
As highlighted by Live Law, the ED approached the Calcutta High Court, alleging obstruction and interference by Mamata Banerjee and senior police officials during the search operations. The agency’s petition described the removal of key evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices, and requested judicial intervention to ensure the investigation could proceed without hindrance.
In the aftermath, coverage revealed that the TMC began statewide protests and announced a rally in Kolkata, to be led by Mamata Banerjee. The ED clarified that its actions were evidence-based, not politically motivated, and that no party office had been searched. The agency maintained that the searches were conducted in accordance with legal safeguards and were not linked to the upcoming elections.
In a related development, further details emerged that the ED informed the court about the presence of senior police officials during the raids and reiterated that the search was not targeted at any political establishment. Mamata Banerjee, in her public statements, described the ED’s actions as an attempt to collect information about the TMC’s internal activities and plans.
Analysis showed that the ED sought the High Court’s permission to file a petition over alleged obstruction, emphasizing that the search was conducted at ten locations, including six in West Bengal and four in Delhi. The agency denied any political motivation and stated that the investigation was part of a regular crackdown on money laundering.
The sequence of events was corroborated following reports that Mamata Banerjee and her aides removed documents from both Jain’s residence and the I-PAC office. The ED maintained that certain constitutional functionaries had intruded at two premises and taken away evidence, which the agency described as obstruction of the investigation.
“The search is not linked to any elections and is part of a regular crackdown on money laundering. The search is conducted strictly in accordance with established legal safeguards,” the ED clarified.
The ED reiterated as details emerged that no party office was searched and that the investigation focused on coal smuggling and related financial transactions. The TMC’s counter petition and the ED’s legal response have set the stage for a significant legal and political confrontation ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
