Tiger–Human Conflict on the Rise, Finds India’s State of Environment 2026

India’s 2026 State of Environment report reveals a concerning rise in tiger attacks on humans, with at least 43 fatalities recorded between January and June 2025.
The report attributes these incidents to ecological changes, habitat degradation, and increased proximity between human settlements and tiger territories.
Simultaneously, tiger populations inside reserves are reaching saturation, prompting more frequent movement into areas shared with humans and agricultural activity.
According to the report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) and Down to Earth magazine, tigers are increasingly preying on humans for sustenance.
The report notes that in four of the 43 attacks in 2025, tigers consumed parts of their human prey, a behaviour typically associated with old age, injury, or scarcity of natural food sources.
As highlighted in the report. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah acknowledged the growing human-wildlife conflict, citing the rising populations of elephants, leopards, and tigers as contributing factors. He stated that the government is constructing barricades along forest borders to prevent wild animals from entering human habitations, aiming to reduce such encounters.
In addition, The Indian Express reported that a status update from the Madhya Pradesh government on eight tiger deaths in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve since November 2025 found no evidence of poaching. Instead, four deaths were caused by electrocution from illegal live wires in agricultural fields, while the remaining four resulted from natural causes such as disease and territorial fights.
The report emphasised that dispersing tigers often move outside protected areas, increasing their risk of accidental electrocution due to illegal crop protection measures.
"The big cat is changing its stripes. Ecological changes in and degradation of their habitats, human interventions, and skewed conservation strategies are leading to some subtle and not-so-subtle behaviour changes among India’s tigers," said Himanshu Nitnaware, a senior correspondent for Down To Earth, as cited in the 2026 State of India’s Environment report.
Analysis showed that proximity to tiger territories is a major reason for the increase in attacks. The report also referenced a study indicating that in states with tiger populations, approximately 40 per cent of tiger territory is shared by 60 million people.
As tiger populations reach saturation within reserves, they are increasingly moving into lantana-dominated patches outside protected areas, which provide cover but lack sufficient prey, further intensifying human-tiger conflict.
Officials responded quickly following reports of tiger electrocutions in Madhya Pradesh, with legal action initiated against those responsible for illegal wiring.
The Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve authorities have also requested technical audits and upgrades of power lines to prevent further wildlife casualties.
Community-based conservation strategies and reduced human intervention in tiger habitats have been recommended as potential solutions to mitigate conflict.
Experts suggest that addressing habitat loss, invasive species such as Lantana camara, and the encroachment of agricultural activities into tiger corridors are essential for long-term coexistence.
"What Lantana camara has done is to create predator-friendly habitat structures in prey-poor landscapes," said Assistant Professor Ninad Mungi, highlighting the impact of invasive species on tiger behaviour and prey availability.
Corrective measures are being implemented as details emerged, including technical audits of power lines, installation of insulated cables, and legal proceedings against offenders.
The 2026 State of India’s Environment report underscores the urgent need for integrated conservation efforts, improved habitat management, and community engagement to address the complex challenges facing India’s tigers and their coexistence with humans.
