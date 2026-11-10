Three Workers Die At Tata iPhone Parts Factory In Tamil Nadu

Three contract workers died on 9 November 2026 while performing maintenance inside a wastewater treatment tank at a Tata Electronics factory near Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The facility manufactures casings and components for Apple iPhones. The incident occurred when the workers were cleaning the tank, and all three collapsed after reportedly inhaling toxic fumes. They were transported to a hospital in Hosur, where they were declared dead on arrival. The factory was closed for Deepavali at the time of the accident.