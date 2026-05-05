3 Indians Injured in Drone Strike On UAE Oil Facility, 'Unacceptable,' Says MEA

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Three Indian nationals were injured on 5 May 2026 following a drone attack at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in the United Arab Emirates. The incident occurred amid renewed hostilities in the region, with the attack causing a fire at the facility. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has condemned the targeting of civilians and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.
According to Scroll, the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi is coordinating with UAE authorities to ensure medical care for the injured citizens. The Ministry of External Affairs described the attack as “unacceptable” and reiterated India’s call for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis.
As reported by The Hindu, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “The attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable. We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians.”
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the Indian government has called for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, in accordance with international law. The statement also emphasised India’s readiness to support efforts for a peaceful resolution in West Asia.
Coverage revealed that the drone strike on the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone marked the first such attack since the April ceasefire between Iran and the United States. The UAE’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that its air defence systems intercepted multiple missiles and drones during the incident.
“The attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable. We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians,” said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs.
As analysis showed, the fragile ceasefire in the region appeared to falter as Iran launched missiles and drones at the UAE for the first time since April. The United States military reported intercepting Iranian missiles and drones targeting naval and commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, and destroyed several Iranian speedboats perceived as threats.
Further details indicated that UAE authorities reported a large fire and three injuries at the Fujairah oil port following the strike. The UAE described the attacks as a “dangerous escalation” and reserved the right to respond. International leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, condemned the attacks on UAE infrastructure.
Regional tensions have also affected civilian air travel, with reporting indicated that flights were diverted and airspace temporarily closed due to missile threats. The US Embassy in the UAE issued a security alert to American citizens, warning of potential aerial threats and advising vigilance.
“The UAE’s air defences are currently dealing with missile attacks and incoming drones from Iran. The sounds heard in various parts of the country are the result of the UAE air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones,” stated the UAE Ministry of Defence.
Diplomatic efforts are ongoing, with Iran submitting a peace proposal to the United States and both sides expressing the need for a political, rather than military, solution. The situation remains fluid as authorities continue to monitor developments and provide assistance to those affected as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.