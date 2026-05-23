Three Army Officers Survive Cheetah Helicopter Crash Near Leh

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On 20 May 2026, a Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed in the mountainous Tangste region near Leh. Three officers were on board, including Major General Sachin Mehta, General Officer Commanding of the 3 Infantry Division. All three survived the incident, sustaining only minor injuries. The crash occurred during a routine operation, and an official investigation into the cause is underway.
According to Hindustan Times, the helicopter was piloted by a lieutenant colonel and a major, with Major General Sachin Mehta as the passenger. The incident was described by officials as a “miracle,” given that all occupants walked away with only minor injuries. The crash was reported two days after it occurred, and the Indian Army has initiated a probe to determine the cause.
Coverage revealed that the Cheetah helicopter involved was a single-engine aircraft, which has been a mainstay for high-altitude operations in the Indian Army. The officers’ survival has been attributed to prompt emergency response and the structural integrity of the aircraft despite its age.
Officials have stated that the Indian Army is planning to phase out its ageing fleet of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters within the next one to two years, replacing them with new light utility helicopters over the next eight to ten years as details emerged. The replacement strategy includes both the induction of locally produced helicopters and leasing similar aircraft to meet immediate operational requirements.
The need for new helicopters is pressing, as the Army requires approximately 250 new light utility helicopters to maintain operational readiness in high-altitude areas. Analysis showed that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has already received orders for six limited series production Light Utility Helicopters (LUHs), which are expected to gradually replace the older fleet.
“All three occupants walked away with minor injuries, calling the incident no less than a miracle and adding that a probe into what caused the crash was underway.”
Currently, Cheetah and Chetak helicopters remain essential for troop movement and supply missions in challenging terrains such as the Siachen glacier. However, reporting indicated that over 15 such helicopters have crashed in the last 10 to 12 years, resulting in several fatalities among pilots and raising concerns about the safety of the ageing fleet.
Despite the recent crash, officials maintain that the existing fleet is airworthy and has a few years of technical life remaining according to statements. The ongoing investigation will focus on technical and operational factors that may have contributed to the incident.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.