Ten Feared Dead, Several Missing As Flash Floods Ravage Jammu And Kashmir

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On 19 July 2026, torrential rains and cloudburst-triggered flash floods struck several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in at least 10 people feared dead and multiple houses damaged.
The worst-affected area was Poonch district in the Pir Panjal valley, where floods swept away homes in Lower Murrah, Surankote tehsil. Several civilians remain missing, and rescue operations are ongoing as authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage.
According to The Hindu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah communicated with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, offering all possible assistance from the central government.
The Lieutenant Governor reviewed the situation in the affected districts and directed officials to provide immediate relief and support to impacted families.
Officials confirmed that four persons lost their lives in Poonch, while Rajouri town experienced flash floods following heavy overnight rainfall. Hundreds of residents were evacuated to safer locations as floodwaters inundated low-lying areas, including the new bus stand in Rajouri.
Rescue teams from the civil administration, police, army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local volunteers are actively working on the ground as coverage revealed. The search for missing civilians continues, with authorities racing against time amid ongoing rainfall and damaged infrastructure.
"I spoke to the senior officials and reviewed the situation in Rajouri and Poonch affected by incessant rain and flash floods. In Rajouri, rescue teams from the civil administration, police, army, SDRF, and local volunteers are actively working on the ground. Affected families have already been moved to safety," said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that he would cut short his stay in Delhi and return to Jammu in response to the worsening situation following reports of heavy rains and flash floods across the region. The Chief Minister also stated that the government would provide all possible aid and assistance to those who suffered property loss or damage.
In response to the inclement weather, authorities temporarily suspended the Amarnath Yatra from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of pilgrims as details emerged. The Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board also advised devotees to postpone their travel until further notice due to safety concerns.
Continuous rainfall triggered a landslide near Dewal Bridge on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), affecting traffic movement. Authorities diverted traffic to a single lane while restoration work continued as analysis showed ongoing efforts to maintain connectivity and safety for travelers.
"The government will do everything possible to aid & assist affected people who have suffered property loss/damage due to the rains & flash floods," Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on X.
Authorities have advised residents living near the Chenab river to avoid riverbanks and refrain from fishing, bathing, grazing livestock, or crossing the river until conditions normalise as further updates indicated. The Sub-Divisional Administration Katra, has established a Control Room for Monsoon Disaster Management to ensure prompt response and effective coordination among various departments.
The Control Room will monitor the monsoon situation, receive and record reports regarding heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides, and disruptions to essential services. Timely communication of situation reports to higher authorities is being ensured as ongoing monitoring confirmed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.