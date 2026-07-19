Ten Feared Dead, Several Missing As Flash Floods Ravage Jammu And Kashmir

On 19 July 2026, torrential rains and cloudburst-triggered flash floods struck several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in at least 10 people feared dead and multiple houses damaged.

The worst-affected area was Poonch district in the Pir Panjal valley, where floods swept away homes in Lower Murrah, Surankote tehsil. Several civilians remain missing, and rescue operations are ongoing as authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage.