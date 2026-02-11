Canada: 10 Killed, Dozens Injured in British Columbia School Shooting

advertisement
On 10 February 2026, a mass shooting occurred at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia, Canada. Ten people, including the suspected shooter, were killed. More than 25 others sustained injuries, with some in critical condition. The incident prompted a large-scale emergency response, and authorities confirmed there was no ongoing threat to the public after the suspect was found dead at the scene.
According to The Indian Express, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) received a report of an active shooter at the school at 1:20 pm local time. Six victims were found dead inside the school, one died en route to the hospital, and two more were discovered at a residence linked to the incident. The suspect, identified as a female, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted injury.
As reported by The Guardian, the school was immediately evacuated, and a public alert was issued instructing residents to shelter in place. The alert was lifted at 5:45 pm after police confirmed there were no additional suspects. The school, which serves students in grades 7 to 12, will remain closed for the rest of the week, and counselling services have been made available to the community.
As coverage revealed, the RCMP stated that the investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to determine the motive and the relationship between the victims and the suspect. Superintendent Ken Floyd of the RCMP North District emphasised the rapid response by first responders and the cooperation of the school and community in managing the crisis.
Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed condolences, stating, “I am devastated by today’s horrific shootings in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and friends who have lost loved ones to these horrific acts of violence.” He added, “Our ability to come together in crisis is the best of our country — our empathy, our unity, and our compassion for each other.”
Initial details from reporting indicated that two of the injured were airlifted to larger hospitals due to the severity of their wounds. The RCMP confirmed that there was no ongoing threat to the public and that all leads were being followed to establish the circumstances of the attack.
Further information emerged later that the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School has approximately 175 students. Local officials urged residents to remain indoors during the police operation and assured the public that additional resources, including ambulance and RCMP support, had been deployed to the area.
Police described the suspect as a “female in a dress with brown hair” in the initial alert, and later confirmed her identity after she was found deceased at the school. The RCMP stated that the motive remains unclear, and investigators are examining all possible connections between the suspect and the victims as details emerged.
“This was a rapidly evolving and dynamic situation, and the swift cooperation from the school, first responders, and the community played a critical role in our response,” said Superintendent Ken Floyd.
Police and government officials have described the event as one of the deadliest school shootings in Canadian history. The premier of British Columbia, David Eby, called it an “unimaginable tragedy” and praised the professionalism of emergency personnel following updates.
