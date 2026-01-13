Ten Arrested After Communal Violence In Tripura’s Unakoti District

On 10 January 2026, communal violence broke out in Saidarpar, Kumarghat sub-division of Tripura’s Unakoti district, reportedly triggered by a dispute over the collection of donations for a local temple. Ten individuals were arrested in connection with the incident. Four police personnel and six civilians sustained injuries.

Shops belonging to Muslims, houses and a mosque was also allegedly set on fire.

Prohibitory orders remain in force, and internet services are suspended in the affected area. Paramilitary forces are conducting foot patrols, and no fresh violence has been reported since the initial clashes.