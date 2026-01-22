10 Army Soldiers Killed, 11 Injured as Military Vehicle Skids Into Gorge in J&K

advertisement
Ten Indian Army soldiers were killed and eleven others injured when a military vehicle skidded off the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road at Khanni Top in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 January 2026.
The vehicle, a bulletproof Casspir, was carrying personnel for an operational movement when it veered off the mountainous road and plunged into a deep gorge. Rescue operations were launched immediately, and the injured were transported to hospitals for specialised treatment.
According to Deccan Herald, the accident occurred in challenging terrain, with the vehicle losing control on a treacherous stretch of road. Several of the injured soldiers were airlifted for advanced medical care, and an inquiry has been ordered to determine the precise cause of the incident.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the accident took place around 10 a.m. while the vehicle was on a routine patrol.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed condolences and directed senior officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured. The vehicle was reportedly carrying 17 personnel at the time of the accident, and the incident has drawn attention to the risks faced by security forces in the region.
Coverage revealed that the rescue teams managed to evacuate all occupants from the wreckage, with three soldiers in critical condition.
The injured were airlifted to Udhampur military hospital for further treatment.
