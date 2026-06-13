Pune TCS Employee Dies By Suicide, Note Alleges Harassment By 2 Women Colleagues

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A 48-year-old Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee died by suicide at his residence in the Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, on 2 June 2026. The deceased, identified as Amit Abhay Bramhe, left a suicide note in which he named two women colleagues from TCS and a man not associated with the company. Following the incident, Bramhe’s 19-year-old son lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Bhosari police station on 9 June.
According to The Indian Express, the FIR alleges that Bramhe faced harassment from two TCS staffers, Archana and Shashwati, as well as Vinod Palicha, who is not employed by TCS. The police have booked all three under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment of suicide. Senior police inspector Sandip Ghorpade confirmed that a probe is underway and that TCS authorities have been notified to investigate the two accused employees.
Further details from the FIR indicate that Palicha allegedly filed false complaints of cheating and theft against Bramhe, issued a legal notice, and submitted complaints to TCS via email. The FIR also states that Archana and Shashwati, both part of the DEG project at TCS, allegedly insulted Bramhe in front of colleagues, reassigned him to unfamiliar work, and threatened negative feedback.
TCS issued a statement expressing condolences and affirming support for Bramhe’s family as coverage revealed. The company stated, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague, Amit Brahme. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this extremely difficult time. The wellbeing of our employees is of utmost importance to us and we are extending all support to the bereaved family.”
The company also noted that it is cooperating fully with authorities and is conducting an internal review regarding the allegations against the two employees. TCS stated that it would not comment further while the investigation is ongoing as the inquiry continues.
“We have also taken note of the allegations against the two employees and are ascertaining the facts. Complete cooperation is being extended to relevant authorities as they continue their investigation. As this is an ongoing process, it won’t be appropriate for us to comment further at this stage,” TCS stated.
The FIR further mentions that Bramhe’s wife, who is undergoing cancer treatment, became acquainted with Palicha’s wife through Facebook in 2024, leading to interactions between the two families. Palicha reportedly believed his wife’s departure to the Philippines was influenced by the Bramhe family, which allegedly led to the series of complaints and legal actions against Amit Bramhe according to the investigation.
Police have issued notices to TCS for an internal probe and are searching for Palicha. The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has submitted a formal complaint to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting an independent inquiry into Bramhe’s death as recent developments show.
Senior police inspector Sandip Ghorpade stated, “We have initiated a probe in this case. We have issued a notice to TCS authorities to investigate the two accused women. Search is underway for accused Palicha.”
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.