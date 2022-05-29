Nepal: Tara Air Flight Carrying 22, Including 4 Indians, Goes Missing

A twin-engine aircraft operated by Nepal's Tara Air lost contact with airport after taking off at 9:55 am on Sunday. Image for representation.
(Photo courtesy: Tara Air)
A twin-engine aircraft operated by Nepal's Tara Air lost contact with airport after taking off at 9:55 am on Sunday, 29 May, ANI reported, quoting airport authorities.
The aircraft, 9 NAET, was reportedly carrying 22, including the crew, from Pokhara to Jomsom in Nepal. There were four Indians and three Japanese nationals among 19 passengers on board.
Nepal's Home Ministry has deployed two private helicopters from Mustang and Pokhara for the search for missing aircraft and a Nepal Army chopper is also being prepared, spokesperson Phadindra Mani Pokharel told the news agency.
(This story is developing. Inputs from ANI)