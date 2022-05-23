Days After Tirunelveli Quarry Accident, Body of Trapped Lorry Driver Found

NDRF personnel involved in rescue operation at the quarry in Tirunelveli on Monday, 16 May.
(Photo: PTI)
The body of a lorry driver, Rajendran, 42, who was trapped in a quarry accident at Adaimithipankulam in Tirunelveli district on 14 May, has been recovered, taking the death toll in the incident to four.
The rescue operators on Sunday evening narrowed down the location near the overturned truck in which Rajendran was supposed to be trapped.
The body of Rajendran was recovered on Sunday night and was sent to Tirunelveli medical college hospital for a post-mortem exam.
The three workers who died in the quarry accidents other than Rajendran are P Selvam, P Murugan, and M Selvakumar. Crane operators Vijay and Murugan were rescued and hospitalised on 15 May.
Police, during searches on the premises of Venkateshwara quarry company owned by Selvaraj, found several discrepancies in its functioning.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)