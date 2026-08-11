Syrian Court Sentences Bashar al-Assad To Death in Abstentia Over War Crimes

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On 11 August 2026, a Syrian court sentenced former President Bashar al-Assad, his brother Maher al-Assad, and his cousin Atef Najib to death for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during Syria’s 14-year conflict. The trial, held in absentia for Bashar and Maher al-Assad, marks the first conviction against the former president since his ouster in December 2024. Atef Najib was present in court and received his sentence in person.
According to The Indian Express, the charges against Bashar al-Assad and Maher al-Assad included crimes against humanity and war crimes, with the court specifically citing their roles in the violent crackdown that led to the Syrian uprising and subsequent civil war. Atef Najib, Assad’s maternal cousin, was also sentenced for leading the crackdown in Daraa province, which triggered the conflict.
As reported by The Hindu, the court found Bashar al-Assad guilty of premeditated and intentional murder, torture, arbitrary arrest, and crimes against humanity. The trial was conducted in absentia for Assad, who fled Damascus for Moscow nearly two years ago as rebel forces approached the capital. The verdict also marks the end of decades of Assad family rule in Syria.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Judge Fakhareddine al-Aryan announced the sentences during a live broadcast on state television. Najib, detained and present in court, stood inside a cage wearing a prisoner’s uniform as the sentence was read. The court’s decision is the first major ruling by Syria’s transitional authorities, who began prosecuting former government officials earlier this year.
"Bashar Assad used state agencies to commit war crimes and crimes against humanity," Judge Fakhareddine al-Aryan stated during the sentencing.
Analysis showed that Bashar al-Assad’s rule, which began in 2000 after the death of his father Hafez al-Assad, was marked by a violent response to the 2011 Arab Spring protests. The government’s crackdown on demonstrators in Daraa and other regions escalated into a prolonged civil war involving multiple factions and foreign powers, resulting in widespread allegations of killings, torture, and enforced disappearances.
The coverage revealed that the conflict displaced millions and left around half a million people dead. The transitional authorities’ efforts to prosecute former regime officials have included both in-person and in-absentia trials, with Najib’s conviction representing one of the highest-ranking detentions to date.
Further details following reports indicate that the collapse of Assad’s government in December 2024 ended decades of Alawite dominance in Syria and shifted the country’s regional alliances. Assad’s ouster and subsequent trial have been closely watched by international observers, given Syria’s historical ties to Iran and its opposition to Israel and the United States.
"Assad fled the capital Damascus as rebel fighters approached nearly two years ago, and is currently in Moscow," a source noted, underscoring the former president’s absence from the proceedings.
The sentencing comes amid ongoing instability in Syria and the broader Middle East, with regional security dynamics evolving rapidly as details emerged about shifting alliances and continued conflict. The court’s decision is seen as a significant step by Syria’s transitional authorities to address past abuses and signal a break from the previous regime’s legacy.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.