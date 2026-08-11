Syrian Court Sentences Bashar al-Assad To Death in Abstentia Over War Crimes

On 11 August 2026, a Syrian court sentenced former President Bashar al-Assad, his brother Maher al-Assad, and his cousin Atef Najib to death for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during Syria’s 14-year conflict. The trial, held in absentia for Bashar and Maher al-Assad, marks the first conviction against the former president since his ouster in December 2024. Atef Najib was present in court and received his sentence in person.