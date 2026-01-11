West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari Alleges TMC Workers Attacked His Convoy

advertisement
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, alleged that his vehicle was attacked by Trinamool Congress workers on 10 January 2026 while returning from a public event in Purulia. Following the incident, Adhikari staged a sit-in protest at Chandrakona Police Station in Paschim Medinipur district, demanding immediate action and the arrest of those involved. He submitted a written complaint naming nine individuals and accused the local police of inaction during the attack.
According to The Hindu, Adhikari described the attack as a targeted act by Trinamool workers, stating that the incident occurred in the presence of police officers who did not intervene. He asserted that the assault was not only against him but represented an attack on the entire opposition in West Bengal.
As reported by Amar Ujala, Adhikari maintained his protest at the police station, demanding accountability and immediate arrests. He called on the public to defend law and order and strengthen democracy, while reiterating that the police remained passive during the incident. Adhikari linked the attack to a broader pattern of violence under the current state government.
Coverage revealed that Adhikari also sent a legal notice to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding proof for her public allegations connecting him and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to a coal scam. The notice, issued through his advocate, gave Banerjee 72 hours to provide evidence or face civil and criminal defamation proceedings. The legal notice described Banerjee’s statements as “reckless, baseless, and wholly unsubstantiated.”
In her recent public addresses, Banerjee alleged a money trail in the coal scam involving Adhikari and Shah, claiming to possess evidence stored in pen drives. Reporting indicated that Banerjee accused central agencies of being used as political tools by the BJP and warned of further protests, including plans to gherao the Election Commission office.
“You have made reckless, baseless, and wholly unsubstantiated allegations against my client by publicly insinuating that my client, along with the Union Home Minister of India, is involved in an alleged coal scam,” the legal notice to Banerjee stated.
Statements from Banerjee at protest rallies reiterated her claims regarding the coal scam and the alleged involvement of opposition leaders. Analysis showed that Banerjee defended her actions during recent Enforcement Directorate raids and maintained that she would release evidence at an appropriate time. She also accused the BJP of attempting to undermine the Trinamool Congress’s electoral strategy.
Adhikari’s protest and legal action have intensified the ongoing political confrontation in West Bengal. The Trinamool Congress has not issued an official response to Adhikari’s allegations of assault or to the legal notice as of the latest updates as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.