Suspected Pakistani Drones Spotted Along Jammu And Kashmir Borders

According to Deccan Herald, the drones were first noticed over Gania-Kalsian village in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district at approximately 6:35 pm, where Army troops fired at the objects using light and medium machine guns. Additional sightings occurred in Khabbar village of Rajouri, Chak Barbal village in Samba, and the Mankote sector of Poonch district, with each drone displaying blinking lights and following a pattern of brief incursion before retreating.