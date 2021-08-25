Decide on Plea Challenging Asthana’s Appointment as Delhi Police Chief: SC to HC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 25 August, asked the Delhi High Court to decide within two weeks the plea against the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police commissioner.



A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said: "There are issues, one is about my participation in my matter as one ground. I have expressed my views about this person in CBI selection."

The Chief Justice, while participating in the High-Powered Committee, had objected to the appointment of Asthana as the head of the CBI. The top court was hearing a petition filed by Centre for Public Interest Litigation challenging Asthana's appointment.