SC Stays its November Aravalli Hills Order, Calls for Fresh Expert Review.

The Supreme Court of India has stayed the implementation of its November 2025 judgment regarding the definition of the Aravalli Hills. The court cited concerns that the revised definition could be misconstrued and potentially facilitate unregulated mining in ecologically sensitive areas. The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, has called for the constitution of a new expert committee to holistically reassess the matter. The next hearing is scheduled for 21 January 2026.