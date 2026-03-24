Supreme Court: Religious Conversion Ends Scheduled Caste Status

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The Supreme Court of India ruled on 24 March 2026 that individuals who convert from Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism to any other religion, including Christianity, immediately lose their Scheduled Caste (SC) status. The decision affirmed an Andhra Pradesh High Court judgment, clarifying that constitutional protections and entitlements tied to SC identity do not extend to those who have adopted religions outside the specified framework.
According to Deccan Herald, the Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan, stated that conversion to any religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism results in the loss of SC status. The court emphasised that the bar under the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, is absolute and admits no exception.
As reported by Siasat, the bench observed that a person cannot simultaneously profess another religion and claim Scheduled Caste status. The ruling specified that the determinative factor is the religion professed at the time of the incident, not merely the existence of a caste certificate.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the case involved a pastor from Andhra Pradesh who had converted to Christianity and was functioning as a pastor for over a decade. The court found that he continued to profess Christianity, making him ineligible for SC status and protections under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The bench noted that the caste system is alien to Christianity and that conversion to Christianity or any other non-specified religion results in the immediate and complete loss of SC status as legal analysis confirmed. The court clarified that the constitutional scheme restricts SC status to persons professing only the specified religions.
“No person who professes a religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism can be regarded as a member of Scheduled Caste,” the Supreme Court stated.
Further details showed that the Andhra Pradesh High Court had previously ruled that the complainant, having converted to Christianity and serving as a pastor, could not invoke protections under the SC/ST Act as subsequent coverage indicated. The high court reasoned that the protective framework of the SC/ST Act is intended for members of the SCs and Scheduled Tribes, and cannot be extended to those who have exited that category by conversion.
The Supreme Court also addressed the issue of caste certificates, stating that the validity or cancellation of such certificates is a separate administrative matter. The court held that mere possession of a caste certificate does not sustain eligibility for SC status after conversion as clarified in the judgment.
In its reasoning, the bench reiterated that the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, makes it clear that persons professing religions other than those specified cannot be treated as members of the Scheduled Castes. The court found that the appellant had not reconverted to his original religion or been accepted back into his caste community as further details showed.
“The bar is absolute and admits no exception. A person can’t simultaneously profess and practice a religion other than the one specified and claim membership of the Scheduled Caste,” the bench stated.
Legal experts noted that the Supreme Court’s decision reinforces the constitutional and statutory framework governing SC status, ensuring that protections are limited to those who remain within the specified religious categories as legal commentary outlined. The ruling is expected to have significant implications for similar cases across the country.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.