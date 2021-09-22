SC Rejects Padmanabhaswamy Temple Trust's Plea Seeking Exemption From Audit

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 22 September, refused to entertain an application filed by the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Trust, created by the erstwhile Travancore Royal Family, seeking exemption from the audit of 25 years, which was ordered by the top court last year.

A bench headed by justice U.U. Lalit said that the special audit was not confined to the temple, but included the trust as well. The bench said the audit should be completed preferably in three months.

On 17 September, the Administrative Committee of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala had informed the Supreme Court that the temple is facing financial difficulty - expenses are not met, as offerings are insufficient.