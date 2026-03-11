'Musn't Be Equated With Abandonment': SC Allows India's First Passive Euthanasia

The Supreme Court of India has, for the first time, permitted passive euthanasia by allowing the withdrawal of life support for a 31-year-old man who has been in a permanent vegetative state for over 12 years. The decision was delivered by a bench comprising Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice K.V. Viswanathan, following a petition filed by the patient’s family.

The Court directed that the withdrawal of clinically assisted nutrition and hydration be carried out in a structured and dignified manner at the palliative care unit of AIIMS, Delhi.