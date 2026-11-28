The Supreme Court of India ordered the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the disputed Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai on 28 November 2026. The court suspended the temple’s Board of Trustees, appointed two retired judges as receivers, and directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take over security of the temple and hill. The order followed non-compliance with an earlier directive to light the lamp at the specified location during the Karthigai festival.