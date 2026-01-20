SC Orders MP Govt To Decide On Minister’s Prosecution Over Col Sofiya Remark

The Supreme Court of India has directed the Madhya Pradesh government to decide within two weeks whether to grant sanction for prosecution of state minister and BJP leader Kunwar Vijay Shah. The directive follows allegations that Shah made objectionable remarks about Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi after Operation Sindoor. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the matter has completed its inquiry and submitted its final report to the state government, which has yet to act on the request for sanction.