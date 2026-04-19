Supreme Court Orders Ban On Unauthorised Parking And Dhabas On Highways

The Court also directed highway authorities to conduct consolidated inspections, surveys, and operationalise the Rajmargyatra complaint module and helpline 1033. Drone-based surveys and periodic reporting are mandated to ensure compliance and transparency. All new unauthorised dhabas, eateries, or commercial structures within the Right of Way are to be removed within 60 days, and no new licences or trade approvals are to be granted or renewed within highway safety zones without prior clearance. Existing licences must be reviewed within 30 days as enforcement measures.