I-PAC Raids: SC Issues Notice To Mamata Banerjee, Stays FIRs On ED Officials

The Supreme Court of India has issued a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, senior state police officials, and others following a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging obstruction during its search operations at the premises of political consultancy I-PAC in Kolkata.

The top court has also stayed further proceedings in the FIRs registered by the West Bengal Police against ED officials in connection with the raids conducted on 8 January 2026. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on 3 February 2026, and the respondents have been directed to preserve all CCTV footage and electronic evidence from the searched locations.