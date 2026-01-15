I-PAC Raids: SC Issues Notice To Mamata Banerjee, Stays FIRs On ED Officials

advertisement
The Supreme Court of India has issued a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, senior state police officials, and others following a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging obstruction during its search operations at the premises of political consultancy I-PAC in Kolkata.
The top court has also stayed further proceedings in the FIRs registered by the West Bengal Police against ED officials in connection with the raids conducted on 8 January 2026. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on 3 February 2026, and the respondents have been directed to preserve all CCTV footage and electronic evidence from the searched locations.
According to Live Law, the Supreme Court bench, comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Vipul M Pancholi, described the alleged interference by state agencies in a central investigation as a “very serious issue.” The court emphasised the need to examine whether state law enforcement can shield individuals from central agency investigations, warning that unresolved questions could lead to lawlessness in states governed by different political parties.
As reported by The Hindu, the ED’s petition seeks a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged obstruction, claiming that Mamata Banerjee and state police officers entered the I-PAC premises and removed key evidence. The Supreme Court’s observations have been termed a “serious indictment” by opposition leaders, who allege misuse of state machinery to shield those accused in coal smuggling and money laundering cases.
As highlighted by Scroll, the ED’s searches at I-PAC’s Salt Lake office and the residence of its director, Pratik Jain, were part of an ongoing money laundering investigation. During the operation, Mamata Banerjee arrived at Jain’s residence, stayed for approximately 20 minutes, and left with a green file, later stating that the ED was attempting to seize party documents ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
As noted in an article by Deccan Herald, the Supreme Court directed the West Bengal Police to secure all CCTV footage from the I-PAC premises and emphasised that the larger questions raised by the ED’s plea must be addressed to prevent offenders from being protected by state law enforcement agencies. The court reiterated that while central agencies cannot interfere with election work, bona fide investigations into serious offences must not be obstructed under the pretext of party activities.
“We are of the prima facie opinion that the present petition has raised a serious issue relating to the investigation by the ED or other central agencies and its interference by State agencies. According to us, for furtherance of rule of law in the country, and to allow each organ to function independently, it is necessary to examine the issue so that the offenders are not allowed to be protected under the shield of the law enforcement agencies of a particular state,” the Supreme Court Bench stated.
Further details indicate that the Supreme Court stayed the FIRs against ED officials and stressed the importance of examining the matter to ensure that law enforcement agencies are not misused to protect offenders. The court also noted that the investigation is linked to a wider coal smuggling case, and the ED has accused Banerjee of removing evidence during the raids.
The court’s directions included preserving all electronic devices and footage from the search operations. The bench refused to stay the proceedings without a full examination, despite requests from the state’s legal representatives. The court also expressed concern over disruptions in the Calcutta High Court during related hearings.
During the proceedings, analysis showed that the ED sought suspension of key police officers for their alleged role in obstructing the raids. The agency described a pattern of interference by the state government in central investigations, referencing previous confrontations between West Bengal authorities and central agencies.
“Necessary to examine issue so that offenders aren't allowed to be protected under shield of state's law enforcing agencies,” the Supreme Court observed during the hearing.
The ongoing political context includes separate legal disputes, with opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari warning Mamata Banerjee of legal action over her public allegations linking him to the coal scam. No immediate response was reported from Banerjee or the Trinamool Congress regarding these warnings.
