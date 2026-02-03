Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre, 12 States On Anti-Conversion Laws

The Supreme Court of India has issued notices to the Union government and 12 state governments, seeking their responses to a petition challenging the validity of anti-conversion laws enacted in these states.

The petition, filed by the National Council of Churches in India, contends that these laws criminalise voluntary and conscience-based religious conversions and violate the right to privacy. The bench, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, has asked the Centre and the states to respond to the allegations.