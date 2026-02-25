'Won't Permit It At Any Cost': SC On NCERT Textbook’s Judicial Corruption Remark

The Supreme Court of India, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, has taken suo motu cognisance of a section in the new NCERT Class 8 Social Science textbook that discusses “corruption in the judiciary.”

The Chief Justice stated in open court that he would not allow the institution to be defamed and assured that appropriate legal action would follow. The matter was raised after senior advocates expressed concern about the impact of such content on students and the judiciary’s reputation.