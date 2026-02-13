15 Senior Lawyers Buy 'Mohammad' Deepak's Gym Membership Amid Hindutva Hate

advertisement
Deepak Kumar, owner of Hulk Gym in Kotdwar, experienced a sharp decline in gym membership after he intervened in an incident involving the harassment of a Muslim shopkeeper. The drop in membership, from 150 to 15, placed his business and livelihood at risk. In response, members of the legal fraternity, including senior advocates from the Supreme Court, have come forward to provide both financial and legal support to Kumar.
As reported by The Indian Express, the support initiative began after news of Kumar’s situation was publicised. Fifteen Supreme Court senior advocates contributed Rs 10,000 each as a one-year membership fee to the gym, aiming to help sustain its operations. The advocates’ contributions are being used to fund annual memberships for local gym-goers who cannot afford the fees, with receipts issued in the contributors’ names.
Coverage revealed that the legal professionals’ involvement was inspired by CPI(M) MP John Brittas, who had earlier purchased a membership to show solidarity. The senior advocate leading the drive stated that Deepak Kumar initially expressed reluctance to accept direct financial aid, prompting the group to structure their support as paid memberships instead.
In addition to financial assistance, more than 20 lawyers have pledged to provide pro bono legal aid to Kumar. This legal support is intended to help him address any judicial challenges arising from his public stand for communal harmony. Reporting indicated that the initiative aims to demonstrate that standing up for what is right will not result in isolation or financial ruin for individuals like Kumar.
“More than 20 lawyers have now joined this initiative, ensuring that Deepak has the best possible pro bono representation to challenge the legal repercussions of his January 26 stand for communal harmony,” an advocate said.
At the same time, the article noted that Kumar has faced threats from certain groups, including public calls for protests outside his gym. Further details showed that local police have increased security measures in Kotdwar, deploying additional personnel and monitoring entry points to prevent any escalation of tensions.
Social media users, public figures, and activists have also expressed support for Kumar. Community responses included offers to purchase gym memberships and public endorsements from individuals such as actor Swara Bhaskar and author Harsh Mander, who encouraged others to help Kumar maintain his business.
Kumar reiterated that he is open to accepting memberships but not direct cash donations. Statements confirmed that he has communicated this preference to all those reaching out, ensuring transparency in the support he receives.
“I have told everyone who reached out that I am not accepting cash. Many people have called for membership,” Kumar said.
Police authorities have stated that they will take strict legal action against any attempts to disturb peace in Kotdwar. Security updates confirmed that surveillance and patrolling have been intensified in sensitive areas to ensure public safety.
