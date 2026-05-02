In Setback for TMC, Apex Court Upholds Deployment of PSU Workers for Vote Count

The Supreme Court of India upheld the Election Commission's directive to deploy only Central government and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) employees as vote counting supervisors for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi, following the Calcutta High Court’s dismissal of TMC’s earlier petition. The counting of votes is scheduled for 4 May 2026.