Supreme Court Suspends Life Sentence of 2 Bilkis Bano Case Convicts, Grants Bail

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The Supreme Court of India has granted bail to two men convicted in the Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder case, suspending their life sentences. The decision was made after the convicts had spent more than seventeen years in custody. The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale on 28 October 2026, following petitions challenging the Bombay High Court’s 2017 judgment that had confirmed their convictions and sentences.
According to Bar and Bench, the Supreme Court noted that one of the appellants is severely handicapped and both have been incarcerated for over seventeen years. The bench observed that the appeals raised substantial issues for adjudication, both on facts and law, which warranted consideration during the pendency of the appeal.
The two convicts are among the eleven individuals whose premature release by the Gujarat government in August 2022 was quashed by the Supreme Court in 2024. Coverage revealed that the convicts were originally sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life with fines, following their conviction under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to unlawful assembly, rioting, murder, and rape.
Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the convicts, argued that one of the accused was not named in the original First Information Report and was implicated nearly three years after the incident. The bench was informed that one of the convicts suffers from a severe handicap. Analysis showed that the Additional Solicitor General Raja Thakre opposed the bail plea, citing the seriousness of the offence and the material considered by the lower courts.
"Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than seventeen years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap. Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law," the Supreme Court order stated.
The Supreme Court, after considering the duration of incarceration and the health condition of one appellant, decided to suspend the sentences and grant bail. The order specified that the terms and conditions of bail would be determined by the concerned trial court. Reporting indicated that the appeals will be listed for hearing in due course, and the suspension of sentence is subject to compliance with the trial court’s conditions.
The Bilkis Bano case arose from an FIR registered at Godhra Town police station in Panchmahal district, Gujarat. The convicts were found guilty by the trial court and their convictions were upheld by the Bombay High Court in 2017. As details emerged, the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail is limited to these two convicts and does not affect the status of the remaining individuals convicted in the case.
"In view of the above and considering the issues involved in this appeal, we suspend the sentence and grant bail to the appellants on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the concerned trial court," the Supreme Court stated in its order.
The Supreme Court’s order does not constitute an acquittal and the appeals will continue to be heard. The bail was granted after careful consideration of the length of incarceration and the specific circumstances of the appellants, including health and procedural aspects. Further updates on the progress of the appeals are expected as the matter proceeds before the court.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.