Supreme Court Adjourns Plea on Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention to 10 March

The Supreme Court of India has adjourned the hearing on a plea challenging the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA) to 10 March 2026.
The plea was filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, Wangchuk’s wife, contesting the legality of his detention.
The court stated it would review video evidence submitted in the case during the Holi vacation and complete the hearing on the scheduled date.
According to The Hindu, the Bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale indicated that arrangements would be made for the judges to view the videos provided as evidence.
The court clarified that it intends to finish hearing the matter on 10 March and will reserve its order after that session.
Coverage revealed that the adjournment was requested by a lawyer representing the Centre, citing the unavailability of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Angmo, opposed the adjournment and suggested that the Centre could file written submissions instead.
The Bench instructed the Centre’s lawyer to contact Mehta for a later appearance the same day. When the matter resumed, Mehta appeared and informed the court that a CD had been submitted as evidence, and he would make further submissions after the court reviewed it as proceedings continued.
Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre whether it could reconsider Wangchuk’s detention in light of his health condition following judicial queries. Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj stated that Wangchuk was allegedly responsible for violence in Leh on 24 September 2025, which resulted in four deaths and 161 injuries.
“We wanted to see those pen drives. We have asked the Registrar IT to make arrangements during vacations,” the Bench observed.
The Centre and Ladakh administration maintained that Wangchuk was detained for allegedly instigating people in a sensitive border area.
The government’s legal representatives asserted that all procedural safeguards were observed in the detention process as legal arguments were presented.
On 29 January 2026, Wangchuk, currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, denied allegations of making statements to overthrow the government. He emphasised his democratic right to criticise and protest as statements were recorded.
Senior advocate Sibal argued that the police relied on “borrowed material” and selective videos, which he claimed misled the detaining authority. Angmo described Wangchuk’s detention as illegal and an arbitrary violation of his fundamental rights in her submissions.
