Supreme Court Adjourns Plea on Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention to 10 March

The Supreme Court of India has adjourned the hearing on a plea challenging the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA) to 10 March 2026.

The plea was filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, Wangchuk’s wife, contesting the legality of his detention.

The court stated it would review video evidence submitted in the case during the Holi vacation and complete the hearing on the scheduled date.