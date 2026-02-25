NCP Pitches Sunetra Pawar To Contest Baramati Seat, Son Parth For Rajya Sabha

Party insiders indicated during discussions that Parth Pawar’s recent involvement in a Pune land deal controversy did not result in any charges against him. The economic offence wing’s chargesheet did not name Parth, and a committee headed by Vikas Kharge reportedly gave him a clean chit. “Neither was an FIR filed against Parth nor has the committee recommended any action against him. Parth should have no problem in making it to the Rajya Sabha,” an NCP leader stated.