'Silent Killer': 40% of Non-Alcohol-Consuming Indians Have Fatty Liver

advertisement
Recent research indicates that approximately 40 percent of Indians are affected by non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, with at least 2.4 percent of the population experiencing liver fibrosis.
The study, which excluded individuals who consume alcohol, highlights a significant health concern that is not directly linked to alcohol intake. The findings are based on data collected from over 7,000 participants across 27 cities in India.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the prevalence of fatty liver was found to be higher among men at 45.9 percent compared to 33 percent in women.
Major metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai showed prevalence rates between 37 percent and 42 percent.
The study also found that 93.7 percent of those with fatty liver were either obese or overweight, compared to 71.1 percent in the overall study population.
Analysis showed that individuals with fatty liver had higher average HbA1c values, indicating a greater likelihood of diabetes among this group.
When examining fibrosis, or the stiffening of liver tissue, the prevalence was 6.3 percent among those with fatty liver, 9.1 percent among diabetics, and 8.1 percent among those with obesity. The overall prevalence of fibrosis in the study population was 1.7 percent. The highest rates of fibrosis were recorded in Jorhat (8.3 percent), followed by Delhi (4.8 percent) and Jammu (4.3 percent).
Coverage revealed that regional factors such as diet, genetics, and healthcare access may contribute to these differences.
"The findings are important as they indicate the importance of liver disease, which is not a condition such as heart disease, stroke, or cancer that people often talk about when it comes to managing chronic diseases," said Dr Shantanu Sengupta, corresponding author of the study.
Obesity is a major risk factor for both fatty liver and fibrosis. According to Deccan Herald, people with obesity are 70 percent more likely to be hospitalised or die from infectious diseases, and the most severe cases face up to three times the risk. This increased risk is attributed to compromised immune responses and chronic inflammation associated with excess body fat.
In India, the burden of infectious diseases is already high, and the parallel rise in obesity adds an additional layer of risk. Reporting indicated that one in 26 deaths from infectious diseases in India in 2023 was linked to obesity, with the Global Burden of Diseases study providing these estimates.
Experts emphasise the need for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment programmes for fatty liver and fibrosis. As details emerged, researchers are working to develop simpler screening methods using blood biomarkers and basic health data to identify those at risk, as widespread access to fibroscan tests remains limited.
"Using blood biomarkers and details such as age, height, weight etc, we are hoping to develop a way to screen people for fibrosis. It may not accurately diagnose the condition, but it would be an easy way to screen people out so that only those who are likely to have the condition get tested," Dr Sengupta explained.
Obesity also increases the risk of comorbidities such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease. Further analysis showed that in 2019 alone, 5.7 lakh adult deaths in India were attributed to overweight or obesity, primarily due to non-communicable diseases, with infectious disease burden adding to the impact.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.