Calls for Keir Starmer's Resignation As UK PM Grow Louder Over Mandelson Row

Amid the ongoing crisis, Starmer is expected to be questioned in parliament about whether he has now reviewed the full details of Mandelson’s failed vetting and what he intends to disclose to MPs. The Commons previously forced the government to release all relevant papers, with sensitive documents to be provided to the parliamentary intelligence and security committee. Disputes have arisen over whether these documents have been shared with the committee, and Starmer will need to clarify the status of their release as reporting indicated.