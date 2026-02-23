Kashmir Records Unusually High February Temperatures

advertisement
Srinagar experienced its hottest February day in ten years on 21 February 2026, with the maximum temperature reaching 21°C. This temperature was more than 10°C above the normal average for this time of year.
The unusually high temperatures were also observed in other parts of Kashmir, including Gulmarg, which recorded its highest-ever February daytime temperature at 11.5°C.
Meteorological officials attributed the anomaly to the absence of Western Disturbances, resulting in prolonged dry weather across the region.
According to Hindustan Times, the previous record for Srinagar’s February temperature was 20.6°C, set in 2016.
The Meteorological Department described the 2026 reading as a record-breaking maximum, noting that Gulmarg’s previous high was 11.4°C, recorded on 11 February 1993.
The department forecasted that temperatures could rise by another 1-2°C in the coming days, with dry conditions expected to persist for at least a week.
Weather experts noted during coverage that the current temperatures in Kashmir are comparable to those typically seen in mid-April.
The anomaly has led to early blooming of almond flowers, which usually occurs in the first week of March. This shift in seasonal patterns is being closely monitored by agricultural and environmental authorities in the region.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the weather development in Kashmir has become a topic of national attention, with meteorologists warning of further temperature increases if the dry spell continues.
The Meteorological Department has advised residents and farmers to prepare for continued unseasonal warmth, which could impact local agriculture and water resources.
“What makes this even more remarkable is the anomaly: today’s temperature was a massive +10°C above normal, an extraordinary deviation for late winter in the Valley.
This is not an isolated spike but part of a broader, intensifying warm spell,” said Faizan Arif, an independent weather channel operator.
In the middle of this heatwave, further analysis indicated that the absence of significant Western Disturbances is the primary meteorological factor behind the temperature surge.
The Meteorological Department expects the dry weather to continue, potentially leading to even higher maximum temperatures in the coming week.
Local residents have expressed concern as details emerged about the early onset of spring-like conditions.
The early bloom of almond flowers and other vegetation could disrupt traditional agricultural cycles and affect the livelihoods of farmers who rely on predictable seasonal changes.
Environmentalists have pointed out in recent updates that such temperature anomalies may be indicative of broader climate change trends affecting the Himalayan region. They have called for increased monitoring and adaptive strategies to mitigate the potential impacts on agriculture, water supply, and local ecosystems.
“The maximum temperatures being recorded at present closely match the long-term averages observed around the middle of April,” Faizan Arif added, underscoring the unusual nature of this year’s February weather in Kashmir.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.