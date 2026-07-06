Prison Clashes in Sri Lanka's Negombo Leave At Least 25 Dead, Over 100 Injured

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At least 25 people were killed and more than 100 injured following violent clashes between rival groups of inmates at Negombo Prison in western Sri Lanka. The unrest began on 5 July 2026 and continued into the following day, with authorities deploying additional security forces and launching multiple investigations into the incident. The prison, located about 35 kilometres north of Colombo, was reported to be operating over capacity at the time of the violence.
According to Deccan Herald, the clashes erupted between convicted prisoners and detainees awaiting trial. The exact trigger for the violence was not immediately clear, but police sources confirmed that the situation escalated rapidly, resulting in significant casualties and injuries among inmates.
As reported by Deutsche Welle, the Sri Lankan military was placed on standby to support local law enforcement, though it had not been deployed inside the prison as of the latest updates. Visuals broadcast by local media showed injured inmates being transported to hospitals, with heavy police presence outside the facility.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the violence intensified when rioting inmates reportedly seized prison firearms, further complicating efforts to restore order. Security forces, including the Police Special Task Force and riot control units, were mobilised to contain the unrest and prevent further escalation.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, preliminary findings suggest the conflict may have involved groups allegedly supporting and opposing drug trafficking activities within the prison. Authorities have since transferred several inmates to other facilities to reduce tensions and launched a comprehensive investigation into the causes and circumstances of the incident.
“A dedicated investigation team has been appointed on the instructions of the Commissioner General of Prisons to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the causes and circumstances surrounding the unrest,” said Prisons Department Media Spokesman AC Gajanayake.
Further details indicated that the death toll initially reported at 19 later rose to 25 as authorities continued to clear affected areas and account for all inmates. Hospital officials confirmed that dozens of injured prisoners were receiving treatment, with some in critical condition.
Security measures were significantly increased following the violence, and the Justice Minister, Harshana Nanayakkara, called for a detailed report on the incident. A magisterial inquiry was also conducted to establish the sequence of events and identify any lapses in prison management.
Efforts to restore order included transferring three inmates to the Pallansena Prison Camp as part of containment measures. Both police and prison authorities have stated that separate investigations are underway to determine accountability and prevent future incidents.
“Military has been requested to provide support to the police but at the moment they are on standby,” Army spokesman Brigadier Waruna Gamage stated.
Coverage revealed that the Negombo Prison was operating over its intended capacity at the time of the clashes, a factor that may have contributed to the rapid escalation of violence. Officials are continuing to monitor the situation and provide updates as investigations progress.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.