South Korean Tourist Sexually Harassed By Air India Staffer At Bengaluru Airport

As reported by Deccan Herald, the accused, identified as Mohammed Affann Ahamed, was a 25-year-old employee of Air India SATS. He allegedly approached the passenger after she had cleared CISF and immigration formalities, claimed a beeping sound was coming from her bag, and persuaded her to move to a secluded area near the men’s restroom. There, he is accused of inappropriately touching her multiple times and hugging her, before fleeing the scene after she resisted.