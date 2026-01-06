Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi; Condition Stable

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on 6 January 2026 after experiencing respiratory discomfort. Medical staff determined that her bronchial asthma had been mildly exacerbated, attributed to the combined effects of cold weather and high pollution levels in the city. She is currently under observation, receiving antibiotics and supportive medications, and her condition is reported as stable.

According to Hindustan Times , Sonia Gandhi’s admission was a precautionary measure following a detailed medical examination. The hospital’s chairman, Ajay Swaroop, stated that she is responding well to treatment and that the decision regarding her discharge will be made based on her clinical progress.

As reported by Deccan Herald , Sonia Gandhi is under the care of a chest physician and her hospitalisation is described as routine. She has a history of chronic cough and regularly undergoes check-ups, especially during periods of increased air pollution in Delhi.

The hospital has indicated that her discharge is likely within a day or two, pending her clinical progress.

"She was experiencing respiratory discomfort, and upon medical examination, it was found that her bronchial asthma had been mildly exacerbated due to the combined effects of cold weather and pollution. As a precautionary measure, she was admitted for further observation and treatment. At present, her condition is absolutely stable," Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said in an official statement.