Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Intensifies, Enters Day 18

According to Hindustan Times, Wangchuk has lost more than 8.4 kg since the start of his hunger strike, and his blood pressure has dropped to 109/70. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has been providing daily health updates, stating that Wangchuk is experiencing muscle loss and severe pain but remains committed to continuing his fast until the government initiates a dialogue. Several public figures, including singer Chinmayi Sripaada, have appealed to Wangchuk to end his hunger strike due to health concerns. Sripaada noted that many NEET students are preoccupied with their own challenges and may not be fully aware of Wangchuk’s protest. Other celebrities, such as Zeenat Aman and Prakash Raj, have also urged the government to engage in dialogue and address the activist’s demands.