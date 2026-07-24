Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Fast After Talks with Govt; CJP Protest to Go On

Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk on Friday ended his 26-day hunger strike after discussions involving Union ministers, senior government representatives and leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh.

Wangchuk announced that he broke his fast in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh, along with senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh. The activist said the decision came after prolonged negotiations and consultations over several conditions linked to his demands.

In a statement shared on social media, Wangchuk said that 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had either visited him or sent letters urging him to end the fast. He said the intervention of political leaders and concerns over the possibility of violence across the country were among the factors behind his decision.

“I finally broke my fast after 26 days,” Wangchuk said, adding that he would explain the conditions agreed upon during the negotiations in detail in a separate video soon.