Mississippi Shooting: 6 Dead, Including 7-Year-Old Child; Suspect Arrested

As reported by Hindustan Times, the shootings occurred in the rural Cedarbluff community, west of West Point. Four of the victims were related to Moore, and the youngest, a 7-year-old, was his cousin. Sheriff Eddie Scott revealed that Moore placed a gun to the head of a younger child at the scene where the 7-year-old was killed, but investigators are unsure if the gun misfired. No other injuries were reported beyond the six fatalities.