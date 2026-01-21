Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s Assassin Sentenced To Life in Prison

Tetsuya Yamagami, aged 45, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Japanese court for the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The killing occurred on 8 July 2022 during an election campaign speech in Nara. Yamagami admitted to the crime, and the court delivered its verdict on 21 January 2026. The incident shocked Japan, a country with some of the world’s strictest gun control laws, and led to increased scrutiny of political and religious ties.