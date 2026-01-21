Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s Assassin Sentenced To Life in Prison

advertisement
Tetsuya Yamagami, aged 45, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Japanese court for the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The killing occurred on 8 July 2022 during an election campaign speech in Nara. Yamagami admitted to the crime, and the court delivered its verdict on 21 January 2026. The incident shocked Japan, a country with some of the world’s strictest gun control laws, and led to increased scrutiny of political and religious ties.
According to The Guardian, Yamagami pleaded guilty to murder at the trial, which began in October 2025. Prosecutors requested a life sentence, while the defence sought a lesser term, citing Yamagami’s difficult upbringing as the child of a Unification Church adherent. The court ultimately agreed with the prosecution’s recommendation.
As reported by The Indian Express, Yamagami stated that his motive was to harm the Unification Church, which he blamed for his family’s financial ruin, and to expose its connections with Shinzo Abe. He initially intended to target the church’s leader but switched to Abe due to accessibility issues. The case revealed longstanding ties between Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the church.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the trial drew significant public attention, with many people queuing for courtroom access. The prosecution described the murder as “unprecedented in our post-war history” and emphasised its serious societal consequences. The defence argued that Yamagami’s actions were influenced by his mother’s substantial donations to the Unification Church, which led to the family’s bankruptcy and personal tragedies.
“What happened to former prime minister Abe was the incident of the century. And I liked him while he was alive. His death was shocking,” said a member of the public outside the court, as quoted in coverage.
As noted in an article by Financial Express, the assassination led to investigations that resulted in the Unification Church’s Japanese branch losing its tax-exempt status and being ordered dissolved. The Liberal Democratic Party distanced itself from the church following public outcry and revelations of their connections.
As further details emerged, Yamagami’s defence team described him as a victim of “religious abuse,” citing his mother’s devotion to the church and the resulting financial hardship. The court heard that Yamagami’s resentment grew after seeing Abe’s video message at a church-related event. The case also prompted debate in Japan about the influence of controversial religious organisations and the need for legal reforms.
Public reaction to the sentencing has been mixed as coverage revealed. While some view Yamagami as a cold-blooded murderer, others sympathise with his circumstances, leading to petitions for leniency and support for his family. The incident has also led to increased police protection for public figures in Japan.
“Everything is true. There is no doubt that I did this,” Yamagami stated during his trial, according to testimony cited in the proceedings.
Investigations following the assassination exposed the extent of the Unification Church’s ties with Japanese politicians, resulting in the resignation of several cabinet ministers as reporting indicated. The case has also influenced new legislation aimed at restricting exploitative donation practices by religious groups.
The Japanese legal system allows for parole in life imprisonment cases, but experts note that many prisoners serve their full terms. The assassination of Shinzo Abe remains a pivotal event in recent Japanese history, prompting ongoing discussions about political accountability, religious influence, and public safety as analysis showed.
