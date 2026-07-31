Shehzad Poonawalla Resigns From BJP, Updates X Bio

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Shehzad Poonawalla, who served as the national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party, has resigned from the party. On 31 July 2026, he updated his X (formerly Twitter) bio, removing any mention of the BJP and describing himself as a lifelong follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. No official statement from Poonawalla or the BJP was immediately available regarding the resignation.
According to Hindustan Times, Poonawalla submitted his resignation to the party’s top leadership, citing personal reasons. The report noted that his updated X bio omits any reference to the BJP, though it continues to highlight his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Poonawalla had previously joined the BJP after leaving the Congress in 2017.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the change in Poonawalla’s X bio triggered widespread speculation about his departure from the party. The updated bio reads: “Religion, Islam, Culture, Hindu, ideology-Bhartiya, Author: GST ki Yatra; Lifelong follower of PM Narendra Modi.” Poonawalla also posted a screenshot of his new bio on X, further fueling discussions about his political future.
Efforts to reach Poonawalla for an official comment were unsuccessful as coverage revealed. There has been no formal confirmation from the BJP regarding his resignation, and party officials have not issued any public statements on the matter as of 31 July 2026.
In the days leading up to his resignation, Poonawalla had hinted at a possible exit from active politics. He reposted videos of interviews in which he stated that it was time to move on from his current political role as reporting indicated. These actions were interpreted by observers as signs of an impending departure from the BJP.
“Religion, Islam, Culture, Hindu, ideology-Bhartiya, Author: GST ki Yatra; Lifelong follower of PM Narendra Modi,” Poonawalla’s updated X bio stated, omitting any mention of the BJP.
Poonawalla’s resignation comes at a time when the BJP is facing increased scrutiny and internal debate, particularly regarding its outreach and communication strategies. His tenure as national spokesperson was marked by frequent public appearances and strong criticism of opposition parties according to recent updates.
The absence of an official statement has led to ongoing speculation within political circles. Poonawalla’s decision to publicly share his updated bio and previous remarks about moving on from active politics have been widely discussed as analysis showed.
Observers note that Poonawalla’s exit may have implications for the BJP’s media strategy, given his prominent role in public debates and social media engagement. The party has not yet indicated how it will address the vacancy or respond to the questions raised by his departure as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.