'On the Same Page': Tharoor Holds 2-Hr-Long Meet with Rahul Gandhi, Kharge

Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, met with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on 29 January 2026.
The meeting, held in Kharge’s office in Parliament, lasted approximately two hours. It followed recent speculation about internal differences within the Congress party, particularly regarding Tharoor’s role and participation in party activities ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections. After the meeting, Tharoor stated that all issues had been resolved and that the party leadership was united.
Tharoor described the discussions as “constructive” and “positive,” emphasising that all Congress leaders are “on the same page.” He clarified that he was not seeking any new position and reiterated his commitment to serving as an MP for Thiruvananthapuram. Tharoor also addressed previous reports of feeling slighted at a party event in Kochi, stating that he was not interested in being the chief ministerial candidate for Kerala.
The meeting was prompted by Tharoor’s recent absence from key party meetings, which had led to speculation about his relationship with the Congress leadership.
As highlighted by Financial Express, the Congress leadership used the meeting to reassure Tharoor of his importance to the party, especially with Kerala being a crucial electoral battleground. Sources indicated that Rahul Gandhi insisted Tharoor should campaign for the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala and assured him of inclusion in major party decisions. Tharoor confirmed that “issues are sorted out,” and denied any discussion about leadership ambitions in the state.
“We had a discussion with my two party leaders, with the LOP and Congress president. We had a very good, constructive discussion. All is good, and we are moving forward together on the same page,” Tharoor said after the meeting.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, Tharoor spoke in detail about his recent grievances, including feeling overlooked at the Kochi event. Rahul Gandhi reportedly assured Tharoor that he is valued by the party and that everyone must work together to win Kerala. The meeting was facilitated by Congress general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and AICC in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi.
Coverage revealed that Tharoor’s public affirmation of unity was intended to dispel speculation about a possible party shift. He reiterated that any issues he had would be addressed directly with the party leadership, not in public forums.
Tharoor’s absence from recent party meetings, including a key strategy session for the Kerala polls, had intensified speculation about his future in Congress as details emerged.
Statements on social media and to the press by Tharoor, Kharge, and Gandhi were consistent in their message of unity following reports of internal discord. Tharoor’s remarks indicated that the Congress leadership is focused on presenting a united front ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections.
In the days leading up to the meeting, Tharoor had declined to comment on the specifics of his grievances, stating that he would address them directly with party leaders when questioned by the media. He emphasized that meeting with party leadership was a routine matter and not unusual.
