'Greatest Honour Of My Career': Shantanu Narayen Resigns From Adobe After 18 Yrs

Shantanu Narayen, who has served as Adobe’s Chief Executive Officer for 18 years, has announced his decision to step down. He will remain in the role until a successor is appointed and will transition to Chair of the Board to support the leadership change.
The company’s Board of Directors has initiated a formal search for the next CEO, considering both internal and external candidates. Narayen’s tenure saw Adobe’s revenue and workforce expand significantly, with the company’s annual revenue rising from under $1 billion to over $25 billion.
According to Hindustan Times, Narayen joined Adobe in 1998 and became CEO in 2007, overseeing a transformation from selling boxed software to a subscription-based model. The Creative Cloud, launched in 2013, became a central part of this shift, now boasting over 41 million paid subscribers and more than 850 million monthly active users across Adobe’s platforms.
As reported by The News Minute, the Board has formed a special committee to oversee the succession process. Narayen emphasised his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition, noting that he will support the next CEO in the same way Adobe’s co-founders supported him. During his tenure, Adobe’s workforce grew from approximately 3,000 to over 30,000 employees, and the company’s products became central tools for creators and businesses worldwide.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Narayen’s resignation comes amid increased investor scrutiny regarding Adobe’s position in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. Despite strong financial performance, Adobe’s stock has experienced significant declines, with concerns about competition from AI-driven startups and the pace of innovation. The company’s AI-first products, including the Firefly model, have generated substantial revenue, but market expectations for accelerated AI integration remain high.
Industry reactions have included praise from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who described Narayen’s leadership as “legendary” and highlighted his role in building one of the world’s most important software companies. Nadella stated, “What has always stood out to me is the empathy you’ve brought to the creative process and the example you’ve set as a leader.”
Further details reveal that Narayen was born in Hyderabad, India, and holds degrees from Osmania University, Bowling Green State University, and the University of California, Berkeley. He joined Adobe as vice president and general manager of engineering technology, later becoming president, COO, and then CEO. His leadership was marked by a focus on innovation, expansion into new markets, and a commitment to empowering creativity in the AI era.
The succession process is ongoing, with internal candidates such as David Wadhwani and Dan Durn being considered, though no official announcement has been made. Narayen’s legacy includes not only financial growth but also a strategic pivot to cloud-based services and AI integration, positioning Adobe as a leader in creative and digital marketing solutions.
In recent financial results, Adobe reported a 12% revenue increase in the fiscal first quarter ending 27 February 2025, surpassing analyst estimates. Despite these results, the company’s stock performance has reflected broader market concerns about the impact of AI on established software businesses.
“Our mission, Empower Everyone to Create, represents an even larger opportunity in the AI era. The next era of creativity is being written right now — shaped by AI, by new workflows and by entirely new forms of expression,” Narayen said, highlighting Adobe’s future direction.
At the end of his tenure, Narayen remains confident in Adobe’s prospects, expressing pride in the company’s achievements and optimism for its continued leadership in the creative technology sector.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.