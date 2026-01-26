Shahjahanpur Couple Injured After Jumping From Café To Escape Hindu Group

A 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman sustained injuries after jumping from the first floor of a café in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on 24 January 2026. The incident occurred in the Kanth locality around 3:30 pm while the couple was waiting for their food order. Both individuals were taken to a hospital, where the woman was found to have bone fractures and the man had injuries to his lower back. Their conditions were reported as stable by hospital authorities.