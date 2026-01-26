Shahjahanpur Couple Injured After Jumping From Café To Escape Hindu Group

advertisement
A 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman sustained injuries after jumping from the first floor of a café in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on 24 January 2026. The incident occurred in the Kanth locality around 3:30 pm while the couple was waiting for their food order. Both individuals were taken to a hospital, where the woman was found to have bone fractures and the man had injuries to his lower back. Their conditions were reported as stable by hospital authorities.
According to The Indian Express, the couple was approached by a group of men who demanded their identity cards and began recording videos on mobile phones. The group allegedly claimed to be members of a right-wing organisation. The situation escalated, leading the woman to jump out of the window, followed by the man, who later stated he acted to save his friend.
Police registered a case at the Kant police station on charges of “rioting and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace” against three named individuals—Pravesh, Sonu, and Harshit—and five unidentified persons. Coverage revealed that one person was detained for questioning, and efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend the remaining accused.
The café, located on the first floor of the building, did not have CCTV cameras installed, according to police. Details provided by Shahjahanpur Circle Officer Priyank Jain indicated that police teams are actively searching for the suspects and working to collect further information about their identities and affiliations.
Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar stated that the man is associated with the fruit business and the woman works in a private firm. Further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused have any links to a right-wing Hindu organisation, as claimed during the incident.
The youth could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts. Statements at the end of the report included a denial from Harish Prajapati, an office-bearer of the Bajrang Dal, regarding any involvement of the organisation’s members in the incident.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.