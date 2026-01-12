'Real Friends Can Disagree But...': Sergio Gor Takes Charge as US Envoy To India

Sergio Gor assumed the position of United States Ambassador to India in 2025, during a period marked by significant changes in global geopolitics and the Indo-Pacific region.

His tenure coincided with the return of Donald Trump to the White House and ongoing efforts to strengthen the Quad, a strategic partnership between India, the United States, Australia, and Japan. Gor’s diplomatic activities have focused on maintaining momentum in US-India relations and supporting multilateral cooperation in the region.